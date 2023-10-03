Play Brightcove video

As Steve Davis travelled to Cyprus today for his first game in charge as interim boss of Rangers he believes he is ready to bring the pride back to the Scottish giants.

Davis was named interim boss after the club sacked Michael Beale over the weekend following the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen.

Davis is leading Davis leading an interim management team of Alex Rae, Steven Smith, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart.

A run of bad results saw Beale only last 10 months at Rangers who are believed to have a short list of candidates lined up to succeed the former QPR manager.

Northern Ireland Captain Davis has been in rehab recovering from a double ACL tear which he picked up playing for Rangers before Christmas last year.

Davis’ playing contract was up at the end of last season but Rangers said they would keep Davis on their roster for his rehabilitation.

Michael O’Neill wasn’t able to include Davis in his squad for the recent Euro qualifiers in September as he wasn't ready to return.

Davis has had two spells at the club as a player and is a firm fans favourite but has no managerial experience.

So when Beale's future looked in doubt over the weekend Davis' name wasn’t being linked with the job.

“The call came out of the blue," Davis admitted. "I am very honoured. Management is something I’d considered for further down the line but it's an opportunity I couldn't turn down, everyone knows what the club means to me.

"The board phoned me after having a chat. I would like to repay the trust the club has put in me."

"My approach will be how it was as a player. I will give of my best and hopefully that will be good enough."

"It's not a position we want to be in as a team and we're disappointed with we're we are at the minute but I want to put the belief and pride back in the team."

Davis' first game in charge will be on Thursday night in Rangers' Europa League clash with Aris Limassol followed by a visit to St Mirren on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

