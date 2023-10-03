Northern Ireland's bus and rail workers are ready to strike over a lack of a pay offer, unions have warned.

The GMB union has said that Translink, who operate bus and rail services across Northern Ireland, has indicated it is unable to table a pay offer for 2023/24 period due to lack of funding from the Department for Infrastructure.

GMB, the Services, Industrial, Professional and Technical Union (SIPTU) and Unite have written to the Department's Permanent Secretary Dr McMahon urging for Northern Ireland’s bus and rail service to be funded adequately.

Translink workers voted to strike last year, but industrial action was averted at the 11th hour after a new pay offer was made.

Peter Macklin, GMB Organiser, said: “It’s a scandal that our transport service is so inadequately funded that it can’t even help workers through a cost of living crisis.

“And the fact the Northern Ireland Assembly has collapsed and we are forced to write to a civil servant is downright farcical.

“Translink workers showed last year they are ready to strike and there is no doubt they’ll vote to do so again if this situation isn’t resolved.”

