Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Belfast man.

Shane Agnew, is six foot three inches tall and of a slim build with dark brown hair.

The 23-year-old was last seen on Saturday, 30 September at around 11.45am in the Londonderry city centre.

At this time, he was wearing grey-coloured trousers, a white and black Adidas top with a white hood and a navy waterproof coat and trousers. Police urged anyone who may have seen Shane, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1372 of 27/09/23 .

Shane Agnew

