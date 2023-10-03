The PSNI has issued a warning after an international student from China studying in Northern Ireland was scammed out of £200,000.

The Police Service confirmed in a fake phone call from someone in recent weeks, a woman was told she was suspected of being involved in money laundering.

Two other men posing as officers from 'Beijing Police' spoke with her and threatened her with arrest if she didn't pay £200,000.

After transferral of the funds, the woman never heard from the men again. Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton said: "This is a really despicable, calculated crime.

"These fraudsters contacted the student online, and even went as far as dressing in uniforms claiming to be officers from 'Beijing Police'.

"These fraudsters went to great lengths to make themselves appear genuine, but that's the last thing they were."

The PSNI received two similar reports last year of scammers who had targeted Chinese students studying in Belfast.

They lost a total of £105,000 to fraudsters who claimed they were from the 'Chinese Embassy' and 'Chinese police'.

"Being aware of the signs of scams can help prevent these fraudulent crimes and keep people and their money safe,” said, Detective Superintendent Thornton, who added: "The reality is scammers will stop at nothing to trick you out of your money, for your loss and their gain.

"Being scam aware can make all the difference."

