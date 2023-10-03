Two men are to stand trial charged with attempted murder over a stabbing on a north Belfast street, a judge has ordered.

Anthony Harrison, 31, and Jamie Parke, 30, are also accused of trying to rob the victim of his mountain bike.

The injured party, a man in his thirties, was stabbed repeatedly in the abdomen during an encounter in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road area on April 18 last year.

He suffered life-changing wounds and underwent emergency surgery, police said at the time.

The man was also allegedly struck with a wax candle burner as part of the same attack.

Harrison, with an address at Hillside View in Newtownabbey, and Parke, of Rosemount Gardens in Belfast, appeared together at the city’s Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry hearing on Tuesday.

Both men face counts of attempted murder, attempted robbery, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Defence lawyers did not contest submissions that they have a prima facie case to answer.

Harrison and Parke confirmed they understood the charges, but declined to call any witnesses or give evidence at this stage in the proceedings.

No further details about the incident were disclosed.

Granting a prosecution application, District Judge Steven Keown told the two accused: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

He agreed to release both defendants on continuing bail, to appear again at a future arraignment hearing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.