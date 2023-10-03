Play Brightcove video

New research shows disability hate crime has risen over the last year in Northern Ireland

Disability hate crime has risen over the last year in Northern Ireland, according to new research obtained by Leonard Cheshire and United Response. The two charities found 102 disability hate crimes were reported in 2022/23, a 10% increase from 93 in the previous year. In 2022/23, disability hate crime reports in Northern Ireland rose by 10% on last year’s figure.

Policing Board ‘should meet in public to restore confidence in PSNI leadership’

The Policing Board must hold a public meeting this week to help restore public confidence in the PSNI leadership, member Mark Durkan has said.

The board, the oversight body for the PSNI, usually holds a public meeting on the first week of every month, but has not done so since a string of controversies which led to the resignation of chief constable Simon Byrne.

These included a significant data breach in which the personal details of all officers and staff were mistakenly published online and a critical High Court ruling which said that two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined.

Human Rights Commission to launch migration legislation legal challenge

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission is launching a legal challenge against the Government's Illegal Migration Act which means people who arrive in the UK irregularly can be detained and sent to another country.

The commission says it believes the law is incompatible with the Windsor Framework and could mean people arriving here will not be able to present as refugees.

The legal challenge is being brought against the Secretary of States for Northern Ireland and the Home Office.

Campaigners hold public meeting amid Lough Neagh concerns

Environmental campaigners, politicians and local residents have taken part in a public meeting to discuss concerns about the state of Lough Neagh.

The event was held at Queen's University Belfast to discuss possible solutions to the public health issues linked to the discovery of blue/green algae in the water.

Thousands of young people attend global leadership summit in Belfast

Thousands of young people from more than 190 countries have arrived in Belfast to attend the opening ceremony of an international leadership summit.

The One Young World Summit opens at the SSE arena on Monday evening and has brought together 2,000 future leaders from across the world to discuss some of the biggest issues facing the world and how to accelerate social impact.

The summit has been recognised by the City of Belfast and the UK Government as being part of the official celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

