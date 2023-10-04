Play Brightcove video

After a record breaking September, unseasonable warmth is expected to return by the weekend.

The change comes about through the transition of the jet stream from an east-west position to one where the jet stream dips south.

This pattern is refereed to as a meridional pattern.

Unlike a blocking pattern which can linger for many consecutive days, this pattern will linger for just a few days bringing a warm spell of weather where temperatures are expected to be about 20C. The average temperature at this time of year is about 13C.

Combined with the warm weather, it will feel noticeably humid as there will be tropical moisture in the the air.

Position of the Jet Stream Credit: ITV Weather Graphics

Will there by any rain?

Weather fronts will continue to bring patchy rain until early on Saturday morning. All the while you will notice how much more humid it will feel. By Saturday morning, high pressure is expected to extended across Northern Ireland, keeping weather fronts out to the north and west.

Pressure chart for Saturday Credit: ITV Weather Graphics

How long will the warm weather hang around for?

The warm weather is expected to be brief, lasting until Monday. By that time the jet stream pattern will start to break down and there is likely to be the return of showers as temperatures and humidity being to trickle away.

Is this an Indian Summer?

An Indian summer refers to a warm spell of weather, usually in late October and November with the added caveat that it occurs after the first wide spread frost. So this is not an Indian summer.

