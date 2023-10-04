Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a 28-year-old woman who has gone missing in Co Tyrone.

Lyndsey Rankin was reported missing from the Killen area of Munie outside Castlederg.

She was last seen at around 9.45pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "She is described as of slim build, with blonde hair, which is usually tied up, and blue eyes.

"She may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.

"If you have any information as to Lyndsey’s whereabouts, or have seen her, please contact 101."

