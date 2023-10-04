A man has been charged by Gardai investigating the seizure of more than 2,000kg of cocaine found on a bulk cargo ship off the Irish coast last week.

A total of seven men have appeared before several district courts charged in relation to what Irish Police have labelled as Ireland’s largest ever drugs haul.

Gardai investigating the detention of the Panamanian registered vessel MV Matthew said on Wednesday evening they had arrested and charged another man in relation to the investigation.

The man is due to appear before Midleton District Court on Thursday morning.

