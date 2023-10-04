The Western Trust says a midwife-led unit at Altnagelvin Hospital in Co Londonderry is closed due to staff shortages.

The Trust said it has increased the number of midwives in training in an attempt to improve the recruitment of staff.

It said women still receive midwife-led care at Altnagelvin in the delivery suite, and said midwife-led care is also available in the antenatal and postnatal period.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the Midwife Led Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital is currently not open due to shortages of midwives.

"There is a shortage of midwives regionally and the Trust has increased the number of midwives in training in an attempt to improve the recruitment of staff.

“Women still receive Midwife led care at Altnagelvin Hospital in the delivery suite. Midwife led care is also available in the antenatal and postnatal period.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.