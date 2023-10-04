Michael O'Neill has revealed his Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 24 qualifiers against San Marino and Slovenia.

Callum Marshall and Jamal Lewis return to the 25-strong panel, which shows four changes from last month's games.

West Ham striker Marshall made his senior debut against Denmark in June.

He was with the Under-21s in September, however his fine goalscoring form with West Ham’s U21s in Premier League 2 this season - he has scored 12 goals in nine outings to date - has led to his return to senior duty.

He was also named on the bench for the West Ham first team’s Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City last week.

Full-back Lewis, who is currently on loan with Championship side Watford from Newcastle United, was unavailable for selection for the away double header last month due to injury.

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons, who received his first senior call-up for the games in Ljubljana and Astana, and Queens Park Rangers winger Paul Smyth, who was called up in September after a 26-month hiatus, have retained their places in the squad.

Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal, Motherwell defender Brodie Spencer and Portsmouth midfielder Paddy Lane have also retained their places in the panel after receiving late call-ups last time around.

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery, who had to pull out of the squad in September, Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown, who got injured in the away game against Slovenia last month, and Portsmouth winger Gavin Whyte, who was also not available last month, have just returned to action with their respective clubs after being sidelined through injury and are not included this time.

Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones, another late call-up last month, has not been included either, while Craig Cathcart has retired.

Liverpool wing-back Conor Bradley and Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly remain on the treatment table, while the experienced midfield quartet of Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) and Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United) are continuing their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

The Group H qualifier against San Marino is being staged at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday 14 October at 2pm.

The match against Slovenia is set to be played at the National Football Stadium the following Tuesday, kicking off at 19.45pm.

San Marino currently lie bottom of the group without a point from six games, while Slovenia are top with 13 points, just ahead of Denmark on goals scored.

Northern Ireland are fifth on three points.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Manchester United), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Watford, on loan from Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Motherwell, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Paddy Lane (Portsmouth), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Nottingham Forest).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Derby County), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Callum Marshall (West Ham United).

