Police have seized an estimated £200,000 of suspected cannabis following a search in Co Armagh.

Two men have been arrested after around 400 plants were found at a property in Markethill on Tuesday.

The pair aged 32 and 34 were detained on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

“Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Local Policing Team officers, conducting enquiries in the area carried out a search of a property in the Main Street area which had raised their suspicions," a police spokesperson said.

“Upon entering the property, they located a suspected cannabis factory.

"A large quantity of plants was discovered, alongside equipment believed to have been used in the cultivation of the plants.

“This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £200,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain."

They continued: “Two men, aged 32 and 34 years, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drugs and theft of electricity.

"They remain in custody at this time"

The spokesperson said targeting the supply of drugs is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district police officers.

“Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community," they continued.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1375 of 03/10/23."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.