Police have arrested two people at an anti-abortion protest outside the Causeway Hospital.

Last week new laws came into force establishing safe access zones around health care facilities providing abortion services.

Police said they engaged with the man and woman and explained the new laws but they refused to leave the designated area.

A statement said: "Police attended the scene of a protest outside Causeway Hospital this morning, Tuesday 3rd October.

"There were two protesters within the established safe access zone.

"Officers engaged with the man and woman over an extended period, explaining the legislation and encouraged them to move their protest away from the safe access zone.

"The pair refused to leave the area.

"Both were then arrested under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023 legislation and were, a short time later, bailed pending further enquiries."

Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said: “We have been in communication with the Department of Health and Health Trusts in preparation for the introduction of safe access zones across Northern Ireland this month.

“The legislation seeks to balance the right to peaceful protest with the rights of those wishing to access these services safely.

“As a Police Service we will seek to work with the Department of Health, local Health Trusts and all relevant parties to respond as appropriate to any breaches of the legislation that are reported to us.

"We would expect that persons will respect the zone, to avoid any requirement for police action, which may lead to an arrest.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.