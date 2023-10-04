Play Brightcove video

'Drugs found'

Police have seized around 400 cannabis plants following a search in Markethill yesterday.

The PSNI say the drugs have an estimated value of £200,000.

Two men, aged 32 and 34 have been arrested on drug related charges following the search in the Main Street area.

'PSNI pay'

The UK Supreme Court is to rule on whether over 4,000 PSNI and civilian support staff have been discriminated against for unauthorised deductions from holiday pay.

The court will decide on whether the European convention of Human rights has been breached.

'Summit continues'

The One Young World Summit continues in Belfast.

Today's events will focus on climate change and mental health.

The conference has brought together thousands of future leaders from around the world.

