Pat Ward's wife has told UTV she is living in fear at the prospect of the release of one of her husband's killers.

In an exclusive interview, Ellie Ward said she's "losing sleep" because Karen McDonald "could turn up at any place at any time".

"I don't ever want to see her again," she said. "They are monsters, savages, so cruel. It's horrifying they could do this to another living being."

Mr Ward was beaten, stabbed, stripped and dumped in an alleyway to die in Clogher in 2019.

The father of four died from multiple injuries after being attacked with a bar-bell and machete in what was described as a sustained and frenzied assault in a house in McCrea Park.

Last month his killers were jailed for 30 years between them.

At Dungannon Crown Court, Niall Cox, 28, of McCrea Park in Clogher, was told he must serve at least 20 years in prison for the murder before he can be considered for release.

Karen Marie McDonald, 37, of the same address, was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter, with five years to be served in custody.

"I definitely am living in fear knowing she's (McDonald) going to be released in a matter of months," Ellie Ward said.

"I don't agree with it, after five years she'll walk the streets and Pat is gone.

"It's basically taken us away from our little shield that we had around us knowing that one of my husband's killers is out as if she never did anything.

"It's causing stress and strain knowing she'll be out in a matter of months. I'm losing sleep, quite anxious. She could turn up at any place at any time. I don't ever want to see her again."

Ellie Ward described the feeling of emptiness since Pat's death, and said having family around her is helping her day by day.

"It's been quite hard, quite difficult," she said.

"Thank God I have my four kids and they're getting me through day by day, without them I wouldn't be where I am today.

"But the emptiness is there of Pat, it'll never be filled, we practically did everything together."

She described Pat as "a character" and a "really lovely person", saying he was a family man who loved spending time with his children.

"He loved doing things with his kids, really a family man, that was what kept him going, a lovely dad, lovely husband," she said.

She added that Pat's parents are "devastated".

"They'll never get over it," she said. "I feel sad for them, they should be enjoying their lives, but they obviously can't after what happened.

"A young man of 30 wiped away like that - for no reason."

