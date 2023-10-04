A Belfast woman has been sentenced following a dog attack on a 10-year-old child.

Belfast City Council took the prosecution against 33-year-old Nadine Montgomery of Lord Street, Belfast.

It followed a report that her dog had attacked and injured a child, biting him on the leg, at her home address on 27 December 2022.

She was convicted under Article 29(2) of The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983.

The defendant was fined £200, required to pay a compensation order totalling £300 and a further £84 in legal and court cost.

Nadine Montgomery was also convicted of keeping the dog without a licence on the same date and fined £100 with an additional £72 in costs.

