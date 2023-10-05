Play Brightcove video

'Don’t wait for me', that’s essentially the message from Sir Keir Starmer to the DUP.

Speaking to UTV ahead of his party conference, the Labour Leader has said he believes the Windsor Framework is a “step in the right direction” and while he would seek some changes if he were to become Prime Minister, he said a return to Stormont should not wait for that to happen.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “I do think there are other improvements that could be got over time but I don’t want to, absolutely do not want to say or suggest for a moment that the whole of the question of whether the institutions are up and running should wait for any development like that.”

It follows on from comments Sir Keir Starmer made recently that if his party was in power he would seek to rewrite parts of the trade deal with the EU. However, he is now emphasising ‘improvements’ ‘over time’. He knows any renewed discussion with the EU wouldn’t be straightforward and he insists Stormont should be up and running “as soon as possible”.

When asked what he would do differently to the four Prime Ministers who have tried to resolve the Irish Sea Border problem for unionists, the Leader of the Opposition said: “I think there is a huge difference between what we’ve got now and what we would have if there was an incoming Labour government… we would restore and fully respect the principle of the Westminster government as an honest broker.”

Sir Keir Starmer continued in a similar vein that Labour would build better relationships when he was asked about the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s suggestion that the time was approaching to talk about a ‘Plan B’ for Northern Ireland if Stormont does not return soon.

He said: “Plan A is the important plan and that is to get the institutions back up and running… Again, what you’d have in an incoming Labour government is a more respectful relationship, north-south as well as east-west and I think that’s hugely important.”

The Labour Leader has pledged to repeal the Legacy Act which has become law to deal with Troubles cases. Sir Keir Starmer is standing by that, saying that it should not be imposed on victims and families in Northern Ireland if it does not have any support.

However, he has not yet explained what it would be replaced with.

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to UTV while standing on a tenth floor balcony, overlooking his north London constituency.

Politicians like to be seen in their constituencies, especially if there is any hint of an election ahead. A Westminster election is due to take place before the end of next year, with some speculation that it could be much earlier.

So the location of the interview tells you everything about what Westminster politics is focusing on.

The Labour Leader is no different.

And as he prepares for his party conference in Liverpool this weekend, he is also preparing to send a message to voters that he is ready to be Prime Minister.

If that does happen, he won’t want restoring Stormont to still be in the in-tray in Downing Street.

