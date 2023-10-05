Members of the DUP executive are due to meet as talks between the party leadership and Government continue over the Windsor Framework.

The DUP say changes within the agreement between the EU and UK are not good enough.

Around 130 elected representatives and grassroot members are expected to attend the meeting in Lurgan on Thursday evening, which the party has insisted is a routine meeting.

It comes as the DUP is continuing its boycott of Stormont in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements, which it argues are undermining Northern Ireland’s position within the UK.

Earlier this week, leader Sir Jeffrey Donald said talks are continuing with the UK Government, adding he is “not planning for failure”.

He said he wants to find a solution to allow his party to return to taking part in the power-sharing government at Stormont.

The DUP withdrew first minister Paul Givan in February 2022 in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK and EU agreed the Windsor Framework earlier this year in an attempt to address unionist concerns, however the DUP says it does not sufficiently address its concerns.

The DUP has indicated it will not return to the Stormont Assembly until the UK Government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

