Republic of Ireland winger James McClean has announced that he will be retiring from international football.

Derry man McClean, who has earned more than 100 caps for his country, received his first call-up in 2012.

He said the New Zealand friendly in November will be his final appearance in a green shirt.

Posting on social media he said: "It has meant the absolute world and more to be able to pull on the green jersey with honour.

"I gave absolutely everything I had of myself to ensure that I did the jersey, the fans and the country proud.

"Thank you Ireland, it's been the biggest privilege and as always an honour."

