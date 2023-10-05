A Belfast man who raped a stranger as she walked home after a night out with friends has been jailed.

Stephen Dalton was handed a six-and-a-half year sentence for the sex attack which he committed on 10 September 2021.

As he sentenced Dalton for the "disturbing" case, Judge Paul Ramsey KC told the 39-year old he will spend half the term in jail followed by the same period on licence when he is released from prison.

The Judge also paid tribute to two cyclists who witnessed the incident and alerted the PSNI.

Belfast Crown Court heard that despite pleading to charges of rape and sexual assault, Dalton told a Probation Officer he was innocent.

Dalton, from Fairfax Court in Belfast, targeted the then 26-year-old woman as she walked home from a night out with friends.

After dining in a Chinese restaurant then frequenting several bars in the centre of Belfast, she decided to walk home.

The woman was walking on a footpath that runs along the River Lagan when she encountered Dalton who was also on the same path.

Dalton and the woman walked along the path together for a short period before separating - but then Dalton followed her across a bridge.

Dalton then sexually assaulted then raped the woman on a bench, part of which was witnessed by two passing cyclists.

The cyclists heard a commotion on the bench and after observing a woman who 'looked like a rag doll' with a male, one of the cyclists approached them.

The cyclist spoke to Dalton who said he was trying to help the woman - but due to her vulnerable state, the witness alerted the PSNI.

After calling the police, the two cyclists remained watching from a distance of 30 to 40 yards and when they protested to Dalton about his behaviour, he threatened to throw them in the Lagan.

Police arrived at the scene and Dalton was arrested. He gave a 'no comment' response to police, but he was forensically linked when his DNA was located on his victim.

Judge Ramsey said he had read an "articulate and heartfelt" statement written by the victim, who spoke of the impact the incident has had on her.

The victim also described what happened to her as a "nightmare" and revealed she no longer socialises and has been left feeling paranoid.

The Judge paid tribute both her and to the two cyclists who came to her assistance.

He said: "They showed great courage in confronting the defendant and they must be commended for their swift action in bringing him to justice."

Judge Ramsey said he has considered defence submissions which spoke of Dalton's low IQ, his poor mental health and his issues with substance and alcohol misuse.

His defence also said the incident was impulsive rather than planned and that his guilty plea spared his victim the trauma of a trial.

Noting Dalton told a Probation Officer he was innocent of the charges despite his guilty pleas, Judge Ramsey said this displayed "distorted thinking ... and a lack of insight into consent or victim awareness."

Imposing the six-and-a-half year sentence, Judge Ramsey also made Dalton the subject of a ten year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

