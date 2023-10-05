Police have appealed for information following reports of a hijacking at a filling station in Co Tyrone.

A man was targeted while using a pay-point at the station on Main Street in Trillick, at around 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Police said he was approached by a man carrying what appeared to be a handgun and was forced to hand over his keys.

His car was driven away in the direction of Omagh.

A detective said the man did not suffer any physical injuries, "but he is understandably left shaken by his ordeal".

They continued: "It was reported that at around 9.00pm the victim pulled into a filling station.

"When he was at the pay point a man got out of a dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra which had pulled in behind him and immediately left the scene.

“The man who exited the Vauxhall ran towards the victim with what appeared to be a handgun before demanding the keys to the victim’s vehicle, a black BMW 316D SE, getting in and making off in the direction of Omagh.

“The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 9in tall, with a Northern Irish accent. He was wearing a brown padded jacket with the hood up.

"We would also be keen to speak to the driver of the Vauxhall, which came from Ballinamallard direction and left in the direction of Omagh.

"This vehicle had a damaged windscreen.

"We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may information about the vehicles involved, to contact police on 101."

