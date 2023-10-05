Community pharmacies in Northern Ireland are set to start providing additional services for urinary tract infection and sore throat patients.

The announcement is part of the Department of Health's winter plans, and it's hoped the roll-out will help people access care more quickly.

The pharmacy-first pilot service for UTI in women aged 16 to 64 years of age will expand the current pilot of 62 community pharmacies to the entire pharmacy network.

It will see an investment of £410,000, and over the winter period is expected to deliver 12,000 consultations, freeing up capacity at GP practices.

The department says it is also allocating £265,000 to a new pharmacy first sore throat ‘test and treat’ service, which is being piloted this winter.

It says this will be delivered in 40 pharmacies, and it is estimated that around 8,000 consultations will be delivered this winter.

Permanent Secretary Peter May said: “Winter causes difficulties for all health services and we know that our system in Northern Ireland will face severe challenges.

“Addressing these challenges substantively requires long term planning and budgetary certainty.

"While the current environment does not provide these, we are taking the steps we can both for this winter and beyond within the severe budgetary constraints that exist.

He continued: “Everyone in the health and care system will once again work relentlessly to prioritise and treat the sickest people quickest.

“I would appeal today to the public to support staff. They are working under conditions that are not of their making or choosing.

"Please assist them by being patient and kind and by using services appropriately.

"That includes cooperating with hospital discharge processes when you or a loved one are medically fit to leave hospital.”

Welcoming the plans, Gerard Greene of Community Pharmacy NI said: "The roll-out of these programmes in community pharmacies across Northern Ireland means that patients can access healthcare close to home and at a convenient time.

"Through these services, community pharmacies will be able to help alleviate some of the pressures in primary and secondary care this winter, and importantly, free up capacity in GP practices."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.