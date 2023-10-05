Play Brightcove video

'DUP meeting'

Members of the DUP executive are due to meet this evening as talks between the party leadership and government continue over the Windsor Framework.

The DUP say changes within the agreement between the EU and UK are not good enough.

Around 130 elected representatives and grassroot members are expected to attend. The party has insisted it's a routine meeting.

'Covid inquiry'

The Covid-19 inquiry is set to hear from the Northern Ireland Bereaved Families for Justice group later today.

The public inquiry is in its second phase which will look at the UK government's political governance and actions during the pandemic.

'Pharmacy services'

Community pharmacies are set to start providing additional services for UTI and sore throat patients.

The announcement is part of the Department of Health's winter plans.

It's hoped that the roll-out will help people access healthcare more quickly.

'Summit concludes'

The Young One World Summit at the SSE Arena in Belfast is due to close today.

The conference brought thousands of future leaders from across the globe to the city, along with headline speakers such as the Queen of Jordan and Sir Bob Geldof.

This year's theme was peace and reconciliation.

