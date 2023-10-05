Two men have been stabbed and two dogs have been injured during an attack in a flat in Belfast.

It happened at Bradbury Place on Thursday shortly after 1pm.

One of the men was struck on the face while the other suffered injuries to his abdomen.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the two injured men were taken to hospital.

One of the two dogs is being treated by a local vet.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal damage.

