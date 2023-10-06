A grammar school has launched plans for a major redevelopment of its Belfast city centre campus.

The proposals would see the Royal Belfast Academical Institution build 15 new classrooms, a drama suite, multi-purpose dining hall, and new 25m swimming pool.

Existing school infrastructure which is "not fit for purpose" - including the dining hall, swimming pool and 'w-block' - would be demolished.

RBAI has been based in the heart of Belfast city centre for over 200 years.

The school says the plans will redevelop its 'south wing' with "modern, fit for purpose facilities that will support the education needs of its 1,100 pupils".

Principal Janet Williamson said: "RBAI has a unique history educating young people in Belfast city centre, and we are excited about the opportunities that our plans will deliver for our pupils, as we work to secure the long-term future of our historic buildings and site.

“With space limited on our site and with some facilities no longer meeting Department of Education standards, the delivery of much needed modern facilities will ensure the long-term provision of positive learning experiences which is critical to the growth and mental health and well-being of our pupils."

She continued: “RBAI has played an active role in the local community over many years by providing opportunities for groups and organisations to use our facilities.

"Our proposed plans will help us extend that role as a thriving social hub in the city centre while contributing to Belfast City Council’s vision of Belfast as a great place in which to work and live.”

The school said it has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to Belfast City Council.

It said it is now embarking on "a comprehensive pre-application community consultation programme to inform the community of the proposed project and to seek feedback on its plans".

