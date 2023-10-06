By Michael Kenwood, Local Democracy Reporter

Belfast City Council has been criticised for asking elected representatives to approve spending £100,000 over four years on light bulbs for the front of City Hall.

At the monthly meeting of the full council at City Hall on Wednesday, Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin made reference to a contracts update from the council's monthly Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

Councillors were being asked to approve a list of contracts, including competitive and single tender contracts.

Councillor McLaughlin said: "I just want to make a broader point about single tender actions - these basically are contracts that the council gives out without going to open competition. So it is not an open and transparent process."

Speaking of the council officer report on contracts, he said: "We allocated just shy of £10 million, and each of the sub descriptions have about 20 words under them. I don't think we are given enough information on STAs.

"I have raised this in the past - we can't effectively scrutinise the cost of these properly and thoroughly with 20 words. I am asking the Chief Executive to look at that, because in order for us to do our job effectively, we need to be allocated with the proper information moving forward."

He added: "My more substantive point is regarding the lights at the front of City Hall.

"For a single tender action for up to three years it is up to £60,000. Members may not know that this time last year we allocated £43,918 for five weeks for the replacement of those bulbs.

"We are now asking for another £60,000 on a cyclical, so we will be spending £100,000 over four years to light up City Hall."

He said: "When I went back to the original report in 2013 it stated that these bulbs should have lasted anything between 12 and 15 years. But we must be burning through them like nobody's business - we seem to be eating them up nearly every year.

"We are paying a substantial amount of money. I don't know if there is a problem with the warranty with this one particular company, or what it is. But I don't think we can stand here, look our ratepayers in the face and say this is value for money."

Councillor McLaughlin proposed that the specific STA relating to the City Hall lights return to committee for further discussion, to full support from the chamber.

Chief Executive John Walsh said: "I can't speak specifically on the light bulbs, but I am happy to take a look at it and bring something back. And I will look at some in-house way to give you assurance around the STA process."

In the committee report, the total information on the bulbs contract with Signify Commercial Ireland Ltd reads: "Supply, delivery and commissioning of replacement illuminate lighting fittings and ancillary equipment as part of the PPM maintenance programme. Up to three years. Up to £60,000.

"The City Hall Illuminate system is wholly proprietary to Philips lighting. The system is installed throughout the City Hall utilising a specialist technology, that is a closed protocol, and will only operate with the family of Phillips products.

"Signify (Phillips) do not supply to clients directly, as they use approved wholesalers. Due to our partnership in the 2013 EU project, we have a wholesale account directly with them."

Councillors did approve at the meeting a single tender action worth £45,000 to John J Doyle Ltd for up to one month to replace the existing flue at Tropical Ravine Botanic Gardens.

The report states: "In July 2023 the existing boiler house flue fell from its supporting brackets and dropped directly into the tropical ravine building. Specialist contractor John J Doyle carried out the temporary repairs following the collapse.

"They have also carried extensive reporting, intrusive surveys, flue tests and flue design calculations."

