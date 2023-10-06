Rangers lost 2-1 to Aris Limassol in the Europa League in Steven Davis's first game as caretaker manager.

Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka gave the hosts the lead in Cyprus, before Abdallah Sima replied.

The result leaves all four sides in Group C tied on three points after Real Betis beat Sparta Prague by the same scoreline.

Davis took over after Michael Beale was dismissed at the weekend, following a league defeat to Aberdeen which left Rangers seven points behind leaders Celtic.

The former Light Blues midfielder has insisted he retains confidence in the Rangers squad, following Thursday night's loss in Europe.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to St Mirren, Davis said: “I still believe we have some real quality players. Obviously, confidence has been hit.

“You go through these periods in your career and it’s a really difficult moment.

“As I say by sticking together you make sure to do the basics right in terms of hard work and application which they have been doing.

“It’s important we continue that and things will turn because I believe in the qualities of the squad.

“We’ll get players back which will help. The most important thing is right now is us being a group together.

“It was a really difficult night because we felt a real opportunity to come here and build on the Betis game.

“I think we caused a lot of our own problems in the game. Obviously, with the two goals we give away we’re really disappointed with and when that happens you have a mountain to climb.

“Firstly I’ve got to take some responsibility. In the first half we kept trying to play in the middle of the pitch when it wasn’t really on, they were good at getting transitions from that with the pace they had up front which caused us problems all night.

“Whenever you go behind in a second half you must throw some caution to the wind at certain points.

“We tried to simplify the game really, trying to get the ball in behind, get it wide and cross the ball into the box and ultimately we didn’t do enough to take something from the game.

“In terms of the effort of the players, I thought they tried to keep going till the end and in terms of the energy they put in, I couldn’t ask for any more in that respect.

“There wasn’t a lack of effort, we’d never question that from the dressing room but it is a really difficult moment that everyone is in.

“When that happens you maybe start to make the wrong decision and things like that.

“Sunday’s coming up and it’s a really quick turnaround. We’re hurting from tonight but it’s important as a group we stick together.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.