DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says "absolutely no dissent" was expressed during a party executive meeting.

Members gathered in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday evening.

Speaking after the meeting, Sir Jeffrey said he was not yet in a position to make a recommendation to party colleagues on whether to return to power-sharing at Stormont.

He said there are "still gaps" between the Government and his party on a potential resolution to the impasse over post-Brexit trade, and he was awaiting final proposals from the UK.

“There was I think a strong united approach tonight to how we deal with these issues,” Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said.

“And in terms of taking soundings, I talk to my party all the time.

"I am out and about across Northern Ireland, I visit constituencies on a regular basis, I hold town hall meetings with people.

"I listen to what people have to say and their concerns. And indeed many of those concerns are at the heart of the proposals we have put to the Government."

The DUP leader was asked if he believed the institutions could be back before Christmas.

He said: “Well, we’re waiting for the Government to come back now with the latest set of proposals. We’ll keep working at this.

“It would be great to see an outcome that works for Northern Ireland.

"It would be great to see a situation where Northern Ireland and our place in the United Kingdom was properly respected and protected in UK law and, yes, to see Stormont back up and running, but I have never set deadlines on this.

"I’ve continued to work at this and we will engage with the Government until we get the right outcome."

