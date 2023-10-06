Play Brightcove video

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said there are "still gaps" between the Government and his party on a potential resolution to the impasse over post-Brexit trade.

Emerging from a meeting of the DUP's ruling executive in Lurgan, Sir Jeffrey said he was not yet in a position to make a recommendation to party colleagues on whether to return to power-sharing at Stormont, as he was awaiting final proposals from the UK.

As DUP party members were gathering in Lurgan, Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill was addressing party activists in Co Armagh.

Ms O'Neill said the coming weeks are 'critical' for restoring the Executive and public patience was running out as people suffered from the cost of living crisis.

Belfast City Council is investing almost six million pounds into a programme of cultural events starting next year.

Belfast 2024 is described as the city's 'biggest ever cultural celebration' and will see a number of programmes taking place to celebrate the city's creativity.

A total of 31% of workers in Northern Ireland say they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace at some point.

The UK wide report by the barrister group also shows that staff are reluctant to report any form of sexual abuse with more than half of all victims not telling HR.

