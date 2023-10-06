A house fire in Co Londonderry is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

The blaze broke out in an upstairs bedroom at a house in Killyvally Park in the Garvagh area at around 8am on Friday.

Fire crews attended the scene and extinguished the fire. No-one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

"Damage was also caused to an adjoining house," a PSNI spokesperson said. "Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

"We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life which could have had serious consequences."

Investigations are underway and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.