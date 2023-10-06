American rapper Kanye West has been seen wearing what looks like a west Belfast school's sports jacket.

The video, posted online by another hip-hop artist Ty Dolla $ign, shows the "Gold Digger" singer also known as YE wearing what seems to be a top with the logo of St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School.

Sharp-eyed viewers spotted the former husband of Kim Kardashian wearing the jacket, of the west Belfast school while getting a pedicure, with ex-Northern Ireland and Liverpool footballer Ryan McLaughlin said: "why is Kanye West wearing a St Mary's top."

Other people have also commented, including one who said: "One of the madness things I've seen in days", while another added "This is so wild."

In the video, Kanye is seen getting a pedicure, however he is heard crying in pain as he ends the session early.

