A man has pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of a former policeman in Co Londonderry.

Sebastian Adrian Nowak, aged 29 and of Colvil Street in Belfast, was arraigned in March this year and denied a charge of murdering Brian Coulter on dates between October 13 and 18, 2021.

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, defence counsel Michael Smyth SC said he had application for Nowak to be re-arraigned on all four charges he faced.

When the charge of murder was put to him again by the court clerk, Nowak replied: "Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter."

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Coulter's sister Belinda Wilson on October 18, 2023.

Nowak, dressed in grey sweat-pants and a white T-shirt and flanked by two prison officers in the dock, further pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and obstructing the constable on October 18, 2021.

Richard Weir KC told Mr Justice O'Hara: "I have had the opportunity to take instructions to the plea of manslaughter. I am instructed that the Crown will accept that plea."

He told the court that the both the prosecution and defence were currently were working an agreed basis of plea document which they hoped to have completed within a fortnight.

Mr Weir told the senior judge that the court should expect two victim impact statements for the sentencing hearing: one from the deceased's sister, who would have been a witness at any trial, and also from Mr Coulter's daughter.

Mr Justice O'Hara listed the plea and sentencing hearing for Monday, December 4, 2023.

Nowak, who is a Polish national, was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing in two months time.

Mr Coulter's body was discovered in a flat in the Sandy Braes are of Magherafelt on October 18, 2023.

At a previous magistrates' court hearing a defence solicitor said that Nowak claimed he had "acted in self-defence" and his client wished to express his condolences to the family of Mr Coulter.

