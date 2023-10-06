Newry Ship Canal is regarded as being the oldest on the island of Ireland.

It has been in operation since the mid-1700s and it's still being used today.

Perhaps not for the same reasons as back then, but many still seek the peace and calm of the city's tranquil inland waterway.

However, a major infrastructure project is troubling those on the water. The Southern Relief Road, a multi-million pound project, is set to be a closed, fixed bridge.

Construction is due to start next year, linking one side of the city with the Warrenpoint Road.

The Department for Infrastructure says it will alleviate traffic problems in Newry which have long been an issue as well as freeing up haulage traffic going to and from Warrenpoint Port.

Critics say the Department for Infrastructure should stall these plans and instead, consider building a bridge that opens, allowing taller boats to access the historic canal as they have done for hundreds of years.

Jonny Cully has used the canal for 25 years.

His boat's mast rises to 14ft high - 2ft higher than what the close bridge would allow. His peaceful past time, now under threat.

"It's beyond comprehension," he told UTV.

He added: "It's the sort of decision made at department level that nobody can understand. This structure stands here for more than 300 years. It's been in regular use, it's been on the map.

"In the developed world, I can't think of a single incident where a department would run a fixed bridge over a national monument that's navigable, that offers such safe harbour and enjoyment for so many."

For Jonny, it's more than a personal plea.

"For events, for tall ship festivals, for youth training, sail training - all of these things have been happening here for the past 25 years. That will all be finished, that will be gone," he said.

Just a few hundred metres from the canal lies the Warrenpoint Road - the main road linking Newry with Warrenpoint and the town's busy port.

The Department for Infrastructure says a fixed bridge is now the only option on the table to alleviate the traffic that builds up on this road and others in Newry.

A Department spokesperson said: "The Newry Southern Relief Road is a strategically important scheme that will benefit Newry and the surrounding regions.

"Work on the preliminary design and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is largely complete and is based on a fixed bridge crossing of Newry Ship Canal.

This will facilitate vessels under 12 metres.

The decision on the bridge type was taken after detailed consideration of a range of factors including engineering, economic, heritage impact and environmental assessments.

“The scheme has been prioritised by the Department and work is continuing to progress towards the next key decision stage, which is the publication of the EIAR and draft Statutory Orders, with a formal period of consultation, currently anticipated in Spring 2024.

The scheme estimate is currently under review and the project has been allocated £93.4m funding within the Belfast Region City Deal.

“Prior to completion of the final design stage, the Department is planning a Community Information Event, open to the public, from the 16 – 19 October 2023 at Newry Leisure Centre which will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to view the emerging final scheme proposals."

Nichola Mallon from Logistics UK said the road will help the haulage industry as well as being beneficial to the environment.

She told UTV: "It would reduce congestion, so it would improve journey times and journey reliability, reduce costs and also reduce emissions for the logistics businesses."

An information event will take place from 16-19 October at Newry Leisure Centre for residents to find out more about the project.

