A court has heard how a police officer has suffered for 15 years after a 2008 dissident republican car bomb attack.

On Friday, 46-year-old Gavin Coyle was sentenced to six years for his role in the attack which left the officer suffering with "permanent and disfiguring" injuries. The off-duty constable was on his way to work in the early hours just outside Castlederg on the 12 May when the booby-trap bomb exploded under the driver seat.

The court heard the officer sustained "serious and substantial injuries".

"There was blood everywhere," the court was told. Earlier this year Coyle of Mullaghmore Drive in Omagh admitted a number of charges. including providing his car for the purpose of terrorism and membership of the IRA between May 1 2007 and May 13 2008. Coyle's Audi was used to carry the bomb before it was planted. It is accepted he didn't know the precise reason for what his vehicle was being used for. The Judge told the court the police officer has "suffered" for 15 years. He has been left with "permanent and disfiguring injuries" and "every aspect of his life" has been affected since.

He had battled mental ill health and has lost his home and his career has spiralled. The court was told the officer was known to Coyle. They attended the same school but we're not friends. The constable was forced to leave his family and home in Omagh because ' he no longer feels safe '. In 2014 Coyle was jailed for 10 years for weapons offences.

On Friday, Coyle was sentenced to six years in prison, of which he will have to serve two-thirds before he will become eligible for release.

