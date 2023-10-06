Over 30% of workers in Northern Ireland say they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace at some point, a UK-wide report has found.

The study by the Barrister Group also showed that staff are reluctant to report any form of sexual abuse, with more than half of all victims not telling HR.

The issue was found to impact women more than men.

Among those who have experienced harassment, 87% in Northern Ireland said it was by someone senior to them.

The research found the main reasons for not reporting a colleague include a reluctance 'to cause drama', a lack of faith in official channels holding them to account and a fear that they would be treated negatively if they reported an incident.

The report said 34% believe management accept or ignore inappropriate behaviour, while 23% think that their business has a misogynistic and sexist culture.

One in eight leave their job because of sexually inappropriate behaviour from a colleague, with 10% moving to another role.

