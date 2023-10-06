Two men have been arrested by police investigating activity linked to a feud between loyalist groups in north Down.

A property has also been searched in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards.

The two men, aged 35 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including carrying an article in support of a proscribed organisation and arson with intent to endanger life.

The PSNI said the arrests followed an apparent show of strength in Weavers Grange on July 8 as well as arson attacks on May 1 and 11 in Newtownards.

The 35-year-old has also been arrested in relation to a further arson attack on August 22.

A PSNI statement said: "We continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity linked to this feud, and we ask anyone with information that could assist our efforts to contact us on 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

A number of properties in the Co Down town and surrounding areas have been attacked in the dispute between opposing drugs gangs.

The PSNI said previously that the drugs gangs were made up of expelled members of the UDA.

