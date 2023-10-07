Play Brightcove video

CREESLOUGH MEMORIAL SERVICE

Exactly one year ago, an explosion at a petrol station in a County Donegal village claimed the lives of ten people. Four men, three women and three young people, aged between 5 and 59, died in Creeslough. A memorial service to remember the dead was held at the site of the destruction this afternoon.

ULSTER RUGBY

Turning to sport and a bit of history was made today as Ulster took on Glasgow Warriers at the home of Cavan GAA. The pre-seaon friendly at Kingspan Breffni is the first Ulster Rugby match to be hosted at an Ulster GAA ground. Hooker Tom Stewart captained the Ulster side with the final score....

RUGBY WORLD CUP: IRELAND VS SCOTLAND

After a two week break, Ireland are set to continue their Rugby World Cup campaign this evening in a crucial game against Scotland at the Stade de France in Paris. Both sides will be hoping to progress to the quarter finals from Pool B. Ireland will get there with a win or draw, while a defeat would leave them reliant on the scoreline and bonus points gained. Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is among the starting line-up, replacing James Ryan - while flanker Peter O'Mahoney will win his 100th Ireland cap.

RHYS McCLENAGHAN

Rhys McClenaghan has retained his pommel horse title at the World Gymnastics Championships. The 24-year-old from Newtownards was given 15-point-1-zero-zero by the judges in Antwerp in Belgium and secures his place at next year's Olympics.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.