Belfast Giants douse Flames to start league campaign with win

A double from defenceman Jeff Baum helped the Belfast Giants kick off their Elite League title defence with a 5-1 win at last season’s runners-up the Guildford Flames on Saturday night.

The American blue-liner grabbed two goals which, along with finishes from Ben Lake, Ara Nazarian and Quinn Preston, earned the Giants their first two points of the campaign, aided by a superb 24-save night from Tyler Beskorowany in goal.

