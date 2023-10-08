A man is being treated for "serious head injuries" after he was assaulted by a gang of 30 men, reportedly armed with knifes in Co Tyrone.

The man was found unconscious on Sloan Street in Dungannon during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police received reports of a group of armed men in the Market Square and Irish Street areas at around 3.20am.

They attended the scene but did not find any armed men.

Witnesses on Sloan Street said a group of 30 men had carried out the attack before leaving on foot.

The man remains in hospital.

