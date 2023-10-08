Play Brightcove video

DUNGANNON

A man is being treated for "serious head injuries" after he was attacked by a gang of 30 men in County Tyrone. The victim was found unconscious on Sloan Street in Dungannon during the early hours of this morning. He was discovered by police who were responding to calls that a group of men were armed with knives in the Market Square and Irish Street areas. No armed men were found. Witnesses reported seeing the gang assault the man before leaving the scene on foot.

PSNI ASSAULT

The PSNI says 17 officers have been assaulted across Northern Ireland within 24 hours. Four officers were assault in Coalisland on Saturday afternoon when a man who had reportedly collapsed on the street began to spit and punch officers. During the early hours of this morning, five officers responding to a report of domestic assault in Antrim were attacked by a man with a large piece of broken glass. Meanwhile in Ballymena, three officers were punched in the face. A further three assaults on officers were reported in Belfast.

LABOUR CONFERENCE

The Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland says the Windsor Framework won't be renegotiated if there is a future Labour government and he hopes the DUP's discussions with the government to enable a return to Stormont are successful. Hilary Benn also said Sir Keir Starmer was right earlier this week when he said a border poll is not on the horizon. He has been speaking at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

BREAST CANCER

Now, if you were in Belfast today, you may have noticed a sea of pink down at Titanic Slipways. Hundreds of men and women gathered for the annual Cancer Focus NI Pink Run to raise awareness of Breast Cancer. Over the last ten years the number of people in Northern Ireland to be diagnosed with the condition has increased by 25%.

IRELAND RUGBY

Ireland are through to the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup after a commanding victory over Scotland last night in Paris. Andy Farrell's side ran out 19-14 victors to set up a last 8 tie with New Zealand next week.

