Police are seeking the public’s help to locate four children missing from Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh.

Louise (16), Marie Theresa (15), Owen (12) and Christina Maughan (8) are siblings who were reported missing on Thursday 5 October.

It’s believed they may have travelled out of Northern Ireland with their mother and father, Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and may be somewhere in the Republic of Ireland.

Police issued a photo of the family. They said it had been taken around five or six years ago and while the children have obviously aged since the photograph was taken, they are still recognisable from the photo, and the mother, Kathleen, is said to be of slim build.

Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe. I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible. Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1181 05/10/23.”