Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a property in Co Armagh.

The PSNI said that at around 2am today, Monday 9th October, officers attended a report of a fire at a house in the Bay View area of Jonesborough.

Sergeant Mackin said: “Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, and extinguished the blaze.

“Thankfully, no one was inside at the time, nor were there any reports of any injuries.

“The incident has resulted in extensive smoke and fire damage throughout the property, and at this stage, we believe the ignition was deliberate.

“As such, this was a reckless attack which had the potential to cause serious harm to local residents, and our investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 95 of 09/10/23.”

