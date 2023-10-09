A judge has expressed concern over the excess speed reached by country singing star Nathan Carter who was caught 30mph over the road limit.

The thirty-three-year-old, with an address in Bellanaleck, County Fermanagh, committed the offence on 29 July this year.

He did not appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court, however a defence solicitor entered a guilty plea on Carter’s behalf.

It was disclosed police conducting a mobile patrol in the Ballanaleck area noted the speed of a grey Peugeot vehicle to be in excess of the limit, while traveling in the direction of Enniskillen.

Officers remained behind the vehicle for just over a mile and noted it at a steady speed of 90mph, on a road limited to 60mph.

When stopped and cautioned he admitted his guilt and cooperated fully with police at the scene.

The matter could not be dealt with by a Fixed Penalty Notice as the excess speed was too high over the discretionary threshold, and so was reported for prosecution at court.

The defence informed the court Carter has a completely clear record and on the day in question, “His speed crept up inadvertently.

"Thankfully no-one was inconvenienced and there was no accident or incident.

"He immediately accepted his guilt to police without a hint of excuse.

"He travels the roads significantly and is an experienced driver who is taking this matter seriously.”

District Judge Alana McSorley remarked, “The court is concerned by the high speed however in light of how the defendant has met this offence I will keep this to Penalty Points."

She imposed a fine of £250 along with six Penalty Points.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.