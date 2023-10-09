The M2 has full reopened to traffic after a lorry fire.

T he section between Sandyknowes to Greencastle south bound was closed to traffic on Monday morning after the fire.

Motorists were urged to find an alternative route and "expect major delays".

Just after noon, police said the road had reopened and traffic 'moving freely'.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.