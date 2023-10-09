Play Brightcove video

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill has called for the "international community to step in and try to find that two-state solution" to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

On Monday, Israel ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza, with authorities cutting off electricity and blocking the entry of food and fuel, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says.

Jerusalem has been intensifying its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after declaring it is "at war" against Hamas - after the militant group attacked Israel on Saturday.

The death toll from the two-day conflict has surpassed 1,200 and thousands others are wounded on both sides.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and nearly 500 have been killed in Gaza. Palestinian militant groups claim to be holding more than 130 captives from the Israeli side.

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill said: "The killing must end on both sides.

"The state of Palestine needs to be recognised, international law needs to be upheld. But what we need to see today when we witness the scenes that are harrowing, the level of people that are losing their lives on both sides, it needs to end today and we need the international community to immediately step in and try to find that two-state solution."

When asked about social media posts, Ms O'Neill said: "The Sinn Féin position is crystal clear, it's out in the public record."

The DUP’s North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said "what we have witnessed in Israel is terrorism plain and simple".

He added: "Innocent men, women and children have been murdered, injured, and kidnapped by Hamas. We condemn this and stand in solidarity with the people of Israel.

"There has been a long association between Hamas and Sinn Féin. With such international terrorism, the Sinn Féin leadership must stand up and outrightly condemn the actions of Hamas.

"I have written to the Israeli ambassador expressing our support and our Foreign Secretary in similar terms. The UK has always been a strong supporter of Israel and at this time of trial for the Israeli people we must redouble that support on the international stage.

"I have also urged our Foreign Secretary to lead a campaign to ensure the Muslim Brotherhood, in which Hamas has roots, is proscribed as a terrorist organisation.

"Finally, if this situation escalates, then the Speaker of the House of Commons should consider the recall of Parliament.”

