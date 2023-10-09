An appeal for witnesses has been made after an altercation between police and a member of the public in Armagh.

The Police Ombudsman is investigating the incident close to the entrance of the City of Armagh Rugby Club on Saturday September 2.

It happened in the early hours, investigators said. They want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

An Ombudsman spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen an altercation between police officers and a member of the public.

"We would be keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened or recorded footage of the incident on their mobile phone.

"We are aware that at least one person has been arrested at the scene.

"If you believe you can help, our witness appeal line is 0800 032 7880."

