An incredible late three-minute penalty kill helped Belfast Giants secure a four-point weekend to start their Elite League title defence as they came away from Wales with a 4-2 win over title rivals the Cardiff Devils.

Another stellar performance from netminder Tyler Beskorowany, who made 41 saves, backstopped them to the victory as Sean Norris, Daniel Tedesco, Charlie Curti and Quinn Preston all found the net to give the Giants back-to-back wins after defeating the Guildford Flames on Saturday.

