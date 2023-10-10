“I dream of peace….but it isn’t coming anytime soon.”

A mother of three from Northern Ireland who lives in Israel says her family sleeps in the basement of their home because of constant rocket attacks.

Alison McLernon is originally from The Loup near Magherafelt but has lived in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for 20 years.

She told UTV that the first rocket attack launched by Hamas militants last Saturday has changed their world.

Sheltering in a safe room in their home is now part of their daily routine : “There’s a lot of metal in those walls so in the event of a rocket attack we should be safe….I tell my children that the safe room will keep us safe, that we will be ok so I have to believe it myself.”

Alison’s husband is an Israeli.

His cousin has been missing since Hamas stormed across the border from Gaza into Southern Israel.

The death toll from the surprise assault has now risen above 1,000.

Alison says Israel is a country in mourning .

“I don’t think there is a family who hasn’t been touched by what’s going on. We all have friends who have family who have been killed. It’s heartbreaking.”

Alison’s Dad in The Loup has offered her a bedroom if she wants to return to Northern Ireland.

But the business woman says her roots are now in Israel.

She’s hoping to stay but is not optimistic about the future.

“My dream is for peace. Pretty much everyone’s dream is for peace. But it does not seem to be coming any day soon.”

The Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack is continuing.

More than 1600 people have been killed in the airstrikes.

Belfast based nurse Mohammad Samaana is watching the war intensify with mounting fear.

He told UTV that is is a very stressful time.

“It’s very distressing for us from Palestine in Belfast, especially for those with families in Gaza. We’ve been talking about what we can do to help. Obviously nobody wants to see violence.”

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage it is civilians who find themselves in the firing line.

