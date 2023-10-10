A "substantial number of cigars" have been stolen from an off-licence in Groomsport.

"Significant damage" was also caused to a window and lock, believed to have been caused by a crowbar.

It happened during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police would like to speak to an individual who was in the village between 10pm and 3am, who was wearing a white hoodie and who drove a large white van.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.