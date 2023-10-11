Flight disruption has been caused at Belfast International Airport following a large fire at a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport.

The major blaze, which fire chiefs believe started from a diesel car, caused the structure to collapse shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

Four firefighters and a member of airport staff were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and another firefighter was treated at the scene.

In a statement, Belfast International Airport said flights to and and from London Luton Airport have been "cancelled or delayed".

It advised: "If you are due to travel to day please contact your airline for latest updates.”

Luton Airport said flights would remain suspended until 3pm on Wednesday, with around 25,000 passengers suffering disruption as at least 140 flights were cancelled.

The car park did not have a sprinkler system, early investigations by the fire service revealed.

